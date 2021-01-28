Ruling party seeks to impeach judge over alleged power abuses in judiciary
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday paved the way to impeach a senior judge over a scandal involving alleged power abuses in the judiciary.
Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, floor leader of the DP, told reporters that the party allowed one of its lawmakers to propose a motion to impeach the judge, Lim Seong-geun, who was indicted in March 2019 for meddling in several trials between 2015 and 2016.
If a motion of impeachment is proposed as early as Friday, the National Assembly will be required to vote on the bill within 72 hours.
For the motion to be passed, it requires consent from a half of all lawmakers. The DP has 174 seats in the 299-member legislature.
If a motion of impeachment against Lim is passed, the Constitutional Court will decide whether to impeach him.
Lim, who was acquitted in the first trial in February last year, is one of scores of justices either prosecuted or disciplined for unfairly influencing sensitive trials and oppressing progressive judges under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.
Lim was indicted for having exerted his influence in 2015 on a libel suit filed by the government against a Japanese journalist who questioned then-President Park's whereabouts during the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.
He allegedly pressured the judge to state during a hearing that the report by Tatsuya Kato of Japan's Sankei Shimbun was fraudulent. Kato was found not guilty.
Lim also allegedly asked a judge to rewrite a sentencing statement on left-leaning lawyers charged with illegal demonstrations and stepped in to mitigate penalties on two professional baseball players involved in illegal overseas gambling.
No judge has been impeached in South Korea. Two motions of impeachment against Supreme Court judges were proposed in 1985 and 2009, but the motions were voted down or scrapped at the National Assembly.
