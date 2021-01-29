USFK will stand ready, trained against N. Korea's new weapons: Pentagon official
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. troops in South Korea will be ready to face any threats from North Korea's new weapons systems, a Pentagon official said Thursday.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also said the U.S. is well aware of the North's continued pursuit of new weapons and what they are designed to do.
"I am not going to get into assessment of specific weapon systems now. All I will say is we are certainly mindful of Pyongyang's desire to advance their military capabilities. We know exactly what those military capabilities are designed to do," he said when asked what the U.S. thought about the North's development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Pyongyang unveiled a new SLBM at a military parade marking the founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party in October.
"We are going to continue to make sure that we have the readiness posture we need on the Korean Peninsula," Kirby told a press briefing.
His remarks come amid concerns that U.S. Forces Korea may not have had enough training amid a rare thaw in relations between Washington and Pyongyang, highlighted by two bilateral summits between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in June 2018 and February 2019.
The Trump administration had, in an apparent gesture of goodwill, reduced or called off several joint military exercises with South Korea.
Kirby insisted the U.S. troops were still able to get enough training.
"I don't want to speak for general Abrams but my understanding is that they were still able to exercise and to train at a level that kept a readiness capability intact," he said, referring to USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams.
Abrams, who is also the commander of the South Korea-U.S. combined forces, earlier argued the combined forces have continued to train even through the pandemic.
"Most militaries have not demonstrated the will or the capacity to train during the pandemic. However, not here in Korea because your ROK and U.S. military leaders firmly believe in maintaining that sharp edge, so that we can ensure that our force is ready, credible, and it certainly prevents any potential adversaries from perceiving weakness in our readiness," Abrams has said.
Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin understands the importance of joint exercises.
"What that exercise regime is going to look like specifically forward, I am just not prepared to tell you. But we fully understand the need to stay ready and we're going to be committed to that," he said.
