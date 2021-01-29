Korean-language dailies

-- Medical workers to get 1st vaccination next month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gyeonggi governor, ruling party in race over relief money handouts (Kookmin Daily)

-- Vaccination to begin next month for medical workers (Donga llbo)

-- People aged 65 or older to get vaccine shots starting in May (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party pushes for impeachment of judge amid controversy over its intention (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party seeks unprecedented impeachment of ordinary judge (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 33.2 mln people to get vaccine shots after July (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 50,000 medical workers to get vaccine shots next month (Hankyoreh)

-- Rep. Choe Kang-wook found guilty of forging internship certificate for Cho Kuk's son (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Prime minister urges LG, SK to resolve their battery feud (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics to pay 1,932 won per share in dividends (Korea Economic Daily)

