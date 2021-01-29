Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Medical workers to get 1st vaccination next month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gyeonggi governor, ruling party in race over relief money handouts (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vaccination to begin next month for medical workers (Donga llbo)
-- People aged 65 or older to get vaccine shots starting in May (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party pushes for impeachment of judge amid controversy over its intention (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party seeks unprecedented impeachment of ordinary judge (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 33.2 mln people to get vaccine shots after July (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 50,000 medical workers to get vaccine shots next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Rep. Choe Kang-wook found guilty of forging internship certificate for Cho Kuk's son (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prime minister urges LG, SK to resolve their battery feud (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics to pay 1,932 won per share in dividends (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon still waiting for his phone time with Biden (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Health workers to go first in COVID vaccination plan (Korea Herald)
-- Medical personnel to get 1st COVID-19 vaccination in Feb. (Korea Times)
(END)