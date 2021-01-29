(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 29)

As Moon and Xi pointed out, the two countries have more to cooperate with each other on such issues as the fight against COVID-19, South Korea's hosting of a trilateral summit with Japan, and the Chinese leader's visit to Seoul at an early date. They can also speed up the discussion of a bilateral free trade agreement and the launch of the South Korea-China Year of Cultural Exchanges in 2022 to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.