(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 29)

Another concern comes from the government's plan to inoculate citizens over 65 at nursing homes with AstraZeneca vaccines, whose effectiveness has yet to be proven for that particular age group. Prof. Jeon Byung-yul, a former director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, worried about possible public distrust of the government's vaccine program from the early stage of inoculation if it presses ahead with AstraZeneca vaccines for the elderly. We are also concerned about the question of why the government has raised the age for a first inoculation to up to 19 when Israel gave shots to citizens under 17.