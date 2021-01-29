Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

SK Hynix swings to black in Q4

07:40 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 1.76 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), turning from a loss of 125.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 298.3 percent on-year to 965.9 billion won. Revenue increased 15 percent to 7.96 trillion won.

The operating profit was 5.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK