Industrial output, consumption grow in Dec. amid pandemic

08:12 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, consumption and investment increased on-month in December, data showed Friday, in the latest sign that the country's economy is on a recovery track amid the pandemic.

But for all of 2020, the nation's overall industrial output declined for the first time since 2000, stung by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statistics Korea.

The country's industrial output grew 0.5 percent in December from the previous year, compared with a 0.8 percent on-month gain in November, the data showed. From a year earlier, it declined 0.3 percent.

Last month, consumption rebounded for the first time since September despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Retail sales inched up 0.2 percent from a month earlier, a turnaround from a 0.9 percent on-month decline, the data showed.

Facility investment also rose 0.9 percent on-month in December, compared with a 3.5 percent gain the previous month.

For the whole of 2020, the country's industrial output fell 0.8 percent on-year, compared with a 0.6 percent on-year gain in the previous year.

This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

