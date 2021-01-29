SK Innovation turns to red in Q4 on weak petrochemical demand
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co., South Korea's refinery-to-battery company, said Friday it shifted to a net loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to low demand for petrochemical products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SK Innovation swung to a net loss of 2.2 trillion won (US$2 billion) in the October-December period, from a net profit of 657.7 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company also shifted to an operating loss of 2.6 trillion won in the fourth quarter from an operating profit of 1.1 trillion won a year ago.
Sales tumbled 30.7 percent on-year to 3.4 trillion won last quarter.
"Sales of petroleum and chemical products decreased due to sluggish global demand, and falling margins for the main products dragged on profitability," the company said in the regulatory filing.
SK Innovation is South Korea's top oil refiner, but it has been expanding investment in the electric vehicle battery business since 2008 as part of efforts to find new revenue sources.
