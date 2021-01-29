Ex-coach of local triathlon team sentenced to 7 yrs in prison in abuse case

The Daegu District Court handed down the term to Kim Gyu-bong, former head coach of the triathlon team at Gyeongju City Hall, for verbally and physically abusing Choi and taking money from athletes. Jang Yun-jung, the team's former captain, and teammate Kim Do-hwan were given a four-year prison term and a suspended prison term of 1 1/2 years, respectively, in the same case.

