(LEAD) Freezing temperatures, high winds sweep S. Korea

The KMA said a high wind advisory was in effect nationwide as of 9 a.m. The maximum instantaneous wind speed will be 84 kilometers per hour in Ansan, just south of Seoul; 101 km per hour on Misiryeong Pass and 90 km on Mount Seorak, both in Gangwon Province; 101 km in the southwestern city of Yeosu; 93 km on the East Sea islets of Dokdo; and 109 km on Jeju Island.