LG International swings to black in Q4
13:16 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 28.7 billion won (US$25.7 million), swinging from a loss of 214.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 44.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 29 percent to 3.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
