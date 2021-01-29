Hyundai Wia shifts to red in Q4
14:10 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 44.8 billion won (US$40 million), swinging from a profit of 15.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 12.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 20.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.2 percent to 1.89 trillion won.
The operating profit was 70.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
