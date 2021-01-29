Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
N. Korean diplomat defects to S. Korea: source
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean diplomat has defected to South Korea while serving as the acting chief of mission at the country's embassy in Kuwait, a source said Monday.
Ryu Hyun-woo, who had served as the embassy's charge d'affaires since Ambassador So Chang-sik was expelled from Kuwait after a U.N. resolution was adopted in 2017, entered South Korea, along with his family, according to the source.
Further details were not available, including the timing of the defection.
------------
Unification minister hopes for 'wise' and 'flexible' solution to joint military drill issue
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young expressed hope Monday for a "wise" and "flexible" solution on whether to hold joint military drills with the United States so that the issue will not cause serious tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the remarks during a press conference for the new year in Seoul, weeks after North Korea demanded an end to joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. as a major precondition for the improvement in inter-Korean relations.
"I anticipate that we will find a solution in a wise and flexible manner so that it won't lead to serious military tensions," Lee said.
------------
N.K. organization sends congratulatory message to S. Korean counterpart
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- A pro-unification organization in North Korea sent a message of greetings to its South Korean counterpart earlier this week after a year without contact amid frozen inter-Korean relations, officials said Thursday.
The North Korean Committee for the June 15 Joint Declaration, which was established to uphold the peace agreement from the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, sent the message congratulating the South Korean Committee on its opening of a general meeting in Seoul, the South's committee said.
The North's committee said in the message, dated Wednesday, that it is "sending warm greetings of solidarity to all members of the South Korean committee," praising their efforts for unification amid the global health crisis and despite "anti-unification forces," the committee in Seoul said.
------------
High-profile N. Korean defector leaves for U.S. for congressional hearing on anti-leaflet law
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- A vocal North Korean defector activist has left for the United States for a congressional hearing on a controversial bill South Korea recently passed to ban the sending of anti-North Korea leaflets, his lawyer said Thursday.
Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector who runs Fighters for a Free North Korea, flew to Washington on Wednesday to attend the hearing that Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) is seeking to convene to discuss the anti-leafleting law.
"Park left for the U.S. yesterday for the purpose of attending the U.S. Congress hearing and other reasons with a plan to return in early March," said Lee Heon, a lawyer serving as Park's legal representative.
(END)