LG Electronics shifts to black in Q4

14:48 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it shifted to the black in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a year earlier on robust home appliance sales.

The South Korean tech giant said it logged a net profit of 262.3 billion won (US$233 million) in the October-December period, swinging from a net loss of 849.8 billion won a year ago,

The company's operating profit rose nearly sixfold to 650.2 billion won in the fourth quarter. Sales rose 16.9 percent on-year to 18.7 trillion won in the last three months of 2020.

For the whole of 2020, LG Electronics posted a tenfold increase in its net profit to 2 trillion won. Operating profit surged 31.1 percent on-year to 3.2 trillion won, while sales inched up 1.5 percent on-year to 63.2 trillion won.

This composite image from Yonhap News TV shows LG Group's headquarters building in Seoul (L) and LG Electronics Inc.'s smartphone with a rollable display. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

