SsangYong Motor Q4 loss widens amid pandemic
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co., the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said Friday its fourth-quarter net losses widened from a year earlier due to weak sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For the three months ended December, net losses deepened to 173.6 billion won (US$155 million) from 155.9 billion won in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
"Weaker sales and tougher competition with rivals weighed on the quarterly results as the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs," it said.
Operating losses also widened to 114.5 billion won in the fourth quarter from 99.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.4 percent to 888.2 billion won from 919.2 billion won during the same period.
For all of 2020, net losses widened to 478.5 billion won from 341.4 billion won the previous year. Operating losses deepened to 423.5 billion won from 281.9 billion won, while sales declined 19 percent to 2.95 trillion won from 3.62 trillion won.
SsangYong logged net losses in the past 16 consecutive quarters through the fourth quarter. Its sales fell 19 percent to 107,324 vehicles last year from 132,799 units a year earlier.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
The SUV-focused carmaker filed for court receivership on Dec. 21 after it failed to obtain approval for the rollover of the existing loans from its creditors.
The company received a three-month suspension of its obligation to pay its debts, as it aims to find a new investor during the period before the court-led restructuring begins on Feb. 28.
SsangYong said Thursday its Indian parent Mahindra is "still in talks" to sell its controlling stake in the Korean unit, denying reports that the deal has fallen through.
In 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong for 523 billion won and now holds a 74.65 percent stake in the carmaker.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
