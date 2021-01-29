Kumho Tire workers threaten strike to get sweetened wage offer
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Kumho Tire Co., South Korea's second-biggest tiremaker, said Friday they will go on strike next month unless the company sweetens its wage offer by Saturday.
In a vote held Thursday, Kumho Tire's 2,700-strong union agreed to stage a general strike to demand a wage increase and restore the bonus system, union spokesman Kim Sung-jin said over the phone.
"The company didn't raise wages for 2018 and 2019 and again demanded a wage freeze in 2020 wage negotiations. Union members even returned two months of bonuses a year and accepted reduced welfare benefits," he said.
The union demanded Kumho Tire raise wages and bring back the bonus program for the year of 2020, as the company reported an operating profit last year, he said.
Kumho Tire is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and 2020 earnings results next month.
