Hotel Shilla swings to red in Q4
16:32 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 113.6 billion won (US$101.5 million), shifting from a profit of 38 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 35.2 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 77.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 45.5 percent to 841.9 billion won.
The operating loss was 263 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
