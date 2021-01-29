Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 400s again, virus curbs set to be tweaked
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to below 500 again Friday due to fewer tests amid cold weather despite a continued rise in clusters tied to religious facilities, which has put health authorities in a more prudent mode about relaxing virus curbs.
The country added 469 more COVID-19 cases, including 445 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 77,395, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korean Protestant groups apologize for church-originated mass infections
SEOUL -- Three Protestant groups on Friday made a public apology for several mass infections of the novel coronavirus from Protestant churches and institutions over the past year.
"Looking back on the current situation in which Korean churches are regarded as a major threat to public health, we deeply apologize to the nation," the three groups -- the National Council of Churches in Korea (NCCK), Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) Korea and Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) -- said in a joint press conference.
-----------------
PM warns against discrimination in COVID-19 vaccinations, pledges transparency
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday warned against any discrimination in administrating COVID-19 vaccines, pledging the government's efforts to keep the upcoming national vaccination campaign fair and transparent.
"There shouldn't be any discrimination based on the level of status, wealth disparity, nationality, sex or others when administering the vaccines," the prime minister said during an interagency meeting on COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.
-----------------
(LEAD) Freezing temperatures, high winds sweep S. Korea
SEOUL -- A freezing cold snap, accompanied by high winds, swept across South Korea on Friday, with temperatures dipping far below zero in all regions, except the southern resort island of Jeju.
The day's lowest temperatures dropped below minus 10 C in Seoul and central regions and below minus 8 C in southern regions, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Delivery workers end strike after reaching deal with logistics firms
SEOUL -- Unionized delivery workers ended a strike Friday, saying they have reached a new agreement with logistics companies on ways to prevent them from overworking.
The Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union said its 5,500 members, who began and ended the walkout the same day, will return to work Saturday, with less than two weeks until the Feb. 11-13 Lunar New Year holiday, when demand for deliveries is expected to soar.
-----------------
(LEAD) KOSPI dips by 3 pct to below 3,000 on foreign dumping
SEOUL -- The South Korean benchmark stock index plunged below the 3,000-point threshold Friday on massive foreign dumping, largely generated by valuation concerns over local stocks and a liquidity squeeze in China. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 92.84 points, or 3.03 percent, to close at 2,976.21 points, registering the largest daily loss since Aug. 20 last year.
-----------------
(4th LD) SK hynix expects strong memory demand on server, mobile growth
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Friday it expected strong demand for memory chips this year on the back of growth in the server and mobile sectors after reporting robust fourth-quarter earnings amid the pandemic.
Its net income reached 1.76 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) during the October-December period, turning from a loss of 125.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
(LEAD) LG Electronics posts record Q4 earnings on robust home appliance sales
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday said it posted record earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 on robust home appliance sales.
The South Korean tech giant said it logged a net profit of 262.3 billion won (US$233 million) in the October-December period, swinging from a net loss of 849.8 billion won a year ago.
(END)