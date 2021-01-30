Korean-language dailies

-- Cheong Wa Dae, opposition leader clash over files on nuclear plant in N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae, opposition in collision over files on nuclear plant in N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. Defense Department shows signs of differences with S. Korea over transfer of wartime command (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. puts brakes on S. Korea's plan on swift transfer of wartime command (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae, opposition clash over files on nuclear plant in N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Industry ministry might have ordered earlier closure of Wolsong nuclear plant (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lawmakers to propose impeachment of judge on Feb. 1 (Hankyoreh)

-- Cluster infection at Hanyang University Hospital dashes hopes of easing social distancing rules (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI falls below 3,000 points on foreign selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI falls below 3,000 despite retail buying frenzy (Korea Economic Daily)

