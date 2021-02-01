(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 1)

According to the indictment, the deleted documents, recovered later by BAI officials, included 17 files on plans to build a nuclear power plant in the North and other inter-Korean energy cooperation projects. The files in question, which were stored in a folder titled "pohjois," a Finnish word meaning "north," were produced May 2-15, 2018. Moon's first and second summits with Kim were held in late April and late May of the same year, respectively. They met for a third time in September of that year.