(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 1)

The issue came to the surface again on Jan. 21 when Defense Minister Suh Wook pledged to expedite efforts to recover wartime OPCON from the U.S. military. "We will seek active policy consultations in the early phase of the Biden government to have it pay more attention to the OPCON transition and create circumstances for the achievement," he said. He vowed to make progress in this matter. He seems to be after an agreement with Washington on a timetable for the transition, given that it is difficult to make good on Moon's election pledge.