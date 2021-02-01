Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks add gains on pharmaceutical gains

11:31 February 01, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning, led by strong pharmaceutical gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3,019.32 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,019.32 as of 11:20 a.m.

The key index recovered the 3,000-point threshold as foreigners and institutions turned to net buyers after their four-day selling streak.

Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.98 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.82 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics hiked 2.14 percent. Celltrion spiked 13.58 percent, following reports that its drug Remsima SC for the treatment of autoimmune diseases won sales approval in Canada.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 2.4 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.41 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.09 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,117.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.25 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK