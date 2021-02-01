Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Gov't to review easing virus measures before Lunar New Year if situation stabilizes: PM
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday asked for the public's continued patience with state measures against COVID-19, adding that authorities could potentially loosen social distancing measures ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
"After monitoring this week's developments, we will carefully review additional easing of antivirus measures if we have the confidence that the situation has definitely stabilized," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul.
-----------------
(News Focus) Short selling revisited on retail investors' increased sway
SEOUL -- Amid fanfare over a stock bull run, South Korea's financial regulator is in a tight spot over whether to allow short selling as scheduled in March as more retail investors have demanded an outright ban on the trading tactics for a level playing field with institutional investors.
With the country's stock market on a bull run, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) is reviewing whether to extend a temporary ban on short selling, set to end on March 15.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Exports up 11.4 pct in Jan. on robust chip, auto shipments
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 11.4 percent on-year in January to extend their on-year gains for a third consecutive month on the back of brisk demand for chips and cars, data showed Monday, though the global resurgence of new virus cases hindered a full-fledged recovery.
Exports came to US$48 billion last month, compared with $43 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low amid extended curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by the smallest amount in over two months to stay in the 300s for the second straight day on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend amid extended tough virus curbs.
The country added 305 more COVID-19 cases, including 285 local infections, raising the total caseload to 78,508, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Unification minister denies allegation Seoul pushed to build nuke plant in N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday dismissed allegations that the South Korean government attempted to help build a nuclear power plant in North Korea, saying that such claims might be politically motivated.
In an interview with local radio station TBS, Lee flatly denied the speculation that the government of President Moon Jae-in began pushing to build a nuclear power plant in the North after Moon's first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April 2018.
-----------------
Gyeonggi chief Lee overtakes race in presidential hopefuls poll: Realmeter
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung topped a latest poll of potential presidential candidates released Monday, gaining significant ground compared to two months ago.
In a survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,529 people over the age of 18 from Jan. 25-29, 23.4 percent picked Lee as their favored presidential candidate.
-----------------
Local gov'ts compete to pay universal pandemic relief to residents
SEOUL -- Many local governments in South Korea are gearing up to resume the provision of universal disaster relief funds to their residents stricken by the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
Gyeonggi Province, the nation's most populous province with about 14 million residents, and Ulsan, a southeastern metropolitan city, began the process of delivering their emergency COVID-19 relief handouts Monday, while a number of other provinces, cities and counties nationwide are moving to follow suit.
-----------------
SSG Electros? Shinsegae applies for trademark on potential new baseball team name
SEOUL -- Searching for a new nickname after purchasing a professional baseball club, South Korean retailer Shinsegae Group said Monday it has applied for a trademark on a name inspired by its home appliance shop.
Shinsegae said it has sent in a trademark application for Electros, taken from its Electro Mart chain.
(END)