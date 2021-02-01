Go to Contents
GM Korea's Jan. sales soar 76 pct on robust exports

15:41 February 01, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales jumped 76.4 percent last month from a year earlier on solid vehicle sales abroad.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 36,126 vehicles in January, up 20,484 from the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales gained 19.7 percent on-year to 6,106 units last month, thanks to robust sales of the Chevrolet Spark minicar and the Trailblazer SUV.

Exports soared 95.2 percent to 30,020 units over the cited period, it said.

The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.

This photo provided by GM Korea on Nov. 3, 2020, shows the automaker's compact SUV Chevrolet Trax. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

