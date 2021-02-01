Numbers speak for themselves; the 34-year-old batted only .223, his worst since joining the Heroes in a midseason trade from the LG Twins in 2011, and managed only 21 home runs, his fewest in a full season as a Hero. With only seven doubles in 93 games to go along with those homers, Park's slugging percentage came to just .450, more than 100 points worse than his career average in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

