Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling bloc unveils document to ease dispute over N. Korea reactor plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- SK Group chairman appointed as chief of S. Korea's leading business lobby group (Kookmin Daily)

-- Individual donations jump 5 times last year amid pandemic (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't mulls 4th round of COVID-19 subsidies for underprivileged people (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to build 30,000 EV chargers this year (Korea Economic Daily)

