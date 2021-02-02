Go to Contents
06:58 February 02, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling bloc unveils document to ease dispute over N. Korea reactor plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- SK Group chairman appointed as chief of S. Korea's leading business lobby group (Kookmin Daily)
-- Individual donations jump 5 times last year amid pandemic (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't releases document to ease dispute over N. Korea reactor plan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't unveils document to assuage anger over N. Korea reactor plan (Segye Times)
-- Gov't unveils document to calm dispute over N. Korea reactor plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't releases document to lessen anger over N. Korea reactor plan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't unveils document to ease dispute over N. Korea reactor plan (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't releases document to alleviate conflict over N. Korea reactor plan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls 4th round of COVID-19 subsidies for underprivileged people (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to build 30,000 EV chargers this year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Who planned a nuke plant for North? (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SK chief named to lead country's top commerce chamber (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling bloc goes all out to fire back over nuke plant row (Korea Times)
(END)

