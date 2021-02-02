(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 2)

The PPP is expected to keep raising the issue in the lead-up to the April mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. Yet, the rival parties will only deepen their partisan confrontation unless the truth behind the allegations is uncovered. The government and the DPK should try to clear up the allegations by revealing all the facts about the suspicious plan to build a nuclear power plant for the North. If possible, they need to make public all details about what the documents were for, and who instructed the officials to come up with the reactor plan.