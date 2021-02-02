Consumer prices growth at less than 1 pct for 4th month in Jan.
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew by less than 1 percent for the fourth straight month in January, data showed Tuesday, indicating that the country's inflationary pressure remains low amid the pandemic.
The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent on-year in January, compared with a 0.5 percent on-year gain the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the fourth consecutive month that the on-year growth rate of the consumer inflation stayed in the 1 percent range.
Compared with a month earlier, the index grew 0.8 percent last month, following a 0.2 percent on-month rise in December.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose 0.4 percent on-year.
The country's inflationary pressure has remained subdued due largely to low oil prices and the fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Korean currency's gain against the U.S. dollar also pulled down imported prices, exerting downward pressure on the inflation.
Last year, the country's consumer prices grew 0.5 percent on-year. It marked the first time that inflation grew less than 1 percent for two straight years.
