Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #cable maintenance

S. Korea to spend nearly 3 tln won for overhead cable maintenance

12:00 February 02, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Tuesday it will invest 2.85 trillion won (US$2.55 billion) until 2025 for the maintenance and replacement of aged and messy overhead electrical and telecommunications cables across the country.

Over five years, the ministry plans to spend 1.4 trillion won for cable maintenance, while investing 1.45 trillion won to put them underground, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The move comes after the country spent 2.6 trillion won for cable maintenance in around 1,700 areas from 2016 to last year.

These images, provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT on Feb. 2, 2021, show an electric post before and after maintenance. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK