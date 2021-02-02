Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Consumer prices grow at less than 1 pct for 4th month in Jan.
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew by less than 1 percent for the fourth straight month in January, data showed Tuesday, indicating that the country's inflationary pressure remains low amid the pandemic.
The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent on-year in January, compared with a 0.5 percent on-year gain the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Public sector's hiring dips nearly 18 pct in 2020
SEJONG -- South Korea's public sector employment tumbled nearly 18 percent in 2020 from a year ago due to a one-off factor, government data showed Tuesday.
Public institutions in Asia's fourth-largest economy hired 27,490 new employees last year, down 17.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the state portal All Public Information in One (ALIO).
(2nd LD) Blinken says U.S. looking for ways to move N. Korea denuclearization forward
WASHINGTON -- The United States is looking for optimal ways to advance the denuclearization process in North Korea and also deal with "growing problems" from the North's nuclear weapons, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken said such measures may include additional sanctions but also diplomatic incentives.
S. Korea's whisky imports hit 21-year low in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea's imports of whisky plunged to a 21-year low in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a change in alcohol consumption here, government data showed Tuesday.
The value of whisky imports amounted to US$132.5 million last year, down 13.9 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Spotify launches in S. Korea amid fierce competition
SEOUL -- Global streaming giant Spotify Technology SA said Tuesday it launched its music streaming service in South Korea, the home market of K-pop.
The service, which originally launched back in 2008, has more than 60 million songs and over 320 million users across 93 markets.
S. Korea to monitor market volatility sparked by investors' herd behavior
SEOUL -- South Korea will closely monitor a potential increase in market volatility as investors' herd behavior, illustrated in the U.S. GameStop case, could frequently occur, the vice finance minister said Tuesday.
Global stock markets recently underwent high fluctuations after retail investors snapped up shares of U.S. video game vendor GameStop, on which hedge funds took heavy short positions.
USFK: No furlough notices issued amid talks for 'new, comprehensive' defense cost deal
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday that it has not issued advance furlough notices to its South Korean employees as the two countries are working on a "new, comprehensive" defense cost-sharing deal.
The U.S. military was expected to begin sending thousands of South Korean workers a 60-day notice that they could be put on unpaid leave in April if Seoul and Washington fail to reach an agreement on a new Special Measures Agreement (SMA) that stipulates how much Seoul will pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong USFK.
S. Korea speeds up approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
SEOUL -- South Korea's drug safety agency has stepped up efforts to speed up the approval process for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments amid a third wave of coronavirus outbreaks.
According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Tuesday, it will hold a meeting on Friday to give final approval for Celltrion Inc.'s COVID-19 treatment.
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 300s for the third straight day on Tuesday as health authorities extended tough virus curbs amid a continued rise in cluster infections.
The country added 336 more COVID-19 cases, including 295 local infections, raising the total caseload to 78,844, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
