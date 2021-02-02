Men's Olympic football team wraps up camp amid pandemic-induced uncertainty

Coached by Kim Hak-bum, the men's under-23 national team has been training since Jan. 11. Kim called up 26 players from the domestic K League and the J. League of Japan for his first camp of 2021. Players based in European leagues were not available because they were in the middle of their seasons, and they would have had to serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon landing in South Korea -- an untenable situation for a three-week camp.