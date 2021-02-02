New pitcher for KBO club holds himself to high standards

"Winning is most important for me. I go out there and I want to try my best to win every time I pitch. Obviously, I know it's unrealistic but I have very high personal standards," Lewicki told reporters on Tuesday, Day 2 of the Wyverns' spring training, at Kang Chang-hak Baseball Stadium here on Jeju Island. "I know this team is expecting a lot of us (Lewicki and the other foreign pitcher, Wilmer Font) and I want to meet those expectations."