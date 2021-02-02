Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't launches review of details about more pandemic emergency handouts
SEOUL -- The finance ministry on Tuesday launched a review over how to draw up a fourth round of emergency handouts designed to help people cope with economic slumps caused by the pandemic.
South Korea is likely to seek to draw up an extra budget to provide more pandemic relief funds in March or April to assist merchants and businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ruling party will seek extra budget to prepare 4th round of COVID-19 relief fund: chief
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) will seek an extra state budget to provide the fourth round of a COVID-19 relief fund, party Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday.
"(The DP) will prepare the fourth round of the disaster assistance fund. It will draw up a sufficient supplementary budget," the party chief said in his parliamentary speech marking the recent launch of a monthlong extra parliamentary session.
-----------------
No mention of alleged N.K. nuke plant program during 2018 summit: DP chief
SEOUL -- The chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday flatly dismissed suspicions that President Moon Jae-in offered to help build a nuclear power plant in North Korea during his first summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.
"As far as I remember, no North Korean nuclear power plant was mentioned in the inter-Korean summit, and there was no such mention in the USB memory stick President Moon Jae-in delivered to Chairman Kim," Rep. Lee Nak-yon said in his parliamentary address marking the recent launch of a monthlong extra parliamentary session.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 300s for the third straight day on Tuesday as health authorities extended tough virus curbs amid a continued rise in cluster infections.
The country added 336 more COVID-19 cases, including 295 local infections, raising the total caseload to 78,844, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Ambassador Xing calls for S. Korea to respect China's position on Taiwan, Hong Kong
SEOUL -- China hopes South Korea will respect its position on Taiwan and Hong Kong, Ambassador Xing Haiming was quoted Tuesday as saying amid simmering Sino-U.S. tensions over Beijing's policies toward them.
Xing made the remark during a meeting Monday with Kwon Ki-sik, head of the Korea-China City Friendship Association, as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirms support for Taiwan, which China regards as part of its territory, and remains concerned about crackdowns on pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea voices 'deep concern' over Myanmar coup, urges release of Aung San Suu Kyi
SEOUL -- South Korea voiced "deep concern" Tuesday after Myanmar's military detained its top civilian leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in an apparent coup and declared a one-year state of emergency the previous day.
"Our government expresses deep concern over the recent political situation in Myanmar," Choi Young-sam, spokesman of the foreign ministry, said, stressing Seoul respects Myanmarese people's aspirations toward democracy witnessed in last year's general elections.
-----------------
No decision yet on Ssangyong Motor's speedier bankruptcy plan: main creditor
SEOUL -- The main creditor of SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday it has yet to decide on the cash-strapped automaker's push for a speedier bankruptcy procedure as SsangYong failed to receive approval from its potential buyer.
SsangYong, the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has been under court receivership since last month, as it defaulted on loan payment of about 165 billion won ($147.8 million).
-----------------
BOK board members wary of risks from asset rally: minutes
SEOUL -- Most members of the Bank of Korea's (BOK) monetary policy board voiced concerns about risks from a rally in the nation's stock and housing markets, citing financial imbalances caused by a flood of liquidity and cheap loans, minutes from their latest meeting showed Tuesday.
In the last rate-setting meeting on Jan. 15, the seven-member board unanimously voted to keep the policy rate at a record low of 0.5 percent to support an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
