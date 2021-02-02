Mustachioed pitcher looking to win competition, on and off the mound

The early transition to the new surroundings shouldn't be too difficult for Mengden, because he already has a few familiar faces on the Tigers. His manager, Matt Williams, was the A's third base coach in 2018 and 2019 while Mengden was there. The right-hander was also teammates with the current Tigers pitcher Aaron Brooks in Oakland for two years. The team's first baseman, Preston Tucker, and Mengden were in the same spring training for the Houston Astros before Mengden was dealt to Oakland.