Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Small biz owners protest against antivirus business restrictions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Finance minister hits back at DP plan for 4th round of COVID-19 relief fund (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP chief seeks 'both tailored, universal handouts in fourth relief fund' (Donga llbo)
-- Finance minister immediately objects to DP plan for 4th round of relief fund (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP chief say '4th relief fund under preparation,' finance minister objects (Segye Times)
-- Task force at Cheong Wa Dae found to be behind Wolsong nuclear plant's shutdown (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Disposed masks could wrap around Yeouido 17 times (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP chief says planning to provide both tailored, universal aid; finance minister objects (Hankyoreh)
-- Finance minister objects to DP chief's plan for 4th relief fund (Hankook Ilbo)
-- DP chief announces plan for 4th relief fund ahead of by-elections (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Finance minister objects to ruling party's 4th relief fund plan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Plant for North denied by Moon's summit planners (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Fear of Korean version of GameStop looms (Korea Herald)
-- Nuclear plant row may raise US concerns over inter-Korean projects (Korea Times)
