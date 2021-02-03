Go to Contents
LG Uplus' 2020 net up 9 pct

08:02 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Wednesday its net income last year rose 8.9 percent from the previous year amid the pandemic.

Net income reached 478.06 billion won (US$428.5 million) last year, compared with a profit of 438.8 billion won the previous year.

Operating income stood at 886.1 billion won, up 29.1 percent, while sales rose 8.4 percent to 13.4 trillion won over the cited period.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

