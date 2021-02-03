(LEAD) SK Telecom swings to black in Q4 on growing 5G users, equity gains
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it shifted to a net profit in the final quarter last year on the back of growing users on the 5G network and increased equity gains.
Net income stood at 371 billion won (US$333 million) in the October-December period, compared with a net loss of 45.4 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income reached 331.1 billion won, more than doubling from 158.1 billion won the previous year, while sales rose 9.7 percent to 4.8 trillion won over the same period.
SK Telecom said a strong performance from its chipmaking affiliate SK hynix Inc. improved its bottom line.
The mobile carrier holds a 20 percent stake in the memory chip giant, which reported last month that net income reached 1.76 trillion won during the October-December period, turning from a loss of 125.6 billion won a year earlier.
SK Telecom also attributed its improved performance to increased mobile subscriptions.
The mobile carrier's 5G users stood at 5.5 million as of the end of last year, up by more than 1 million in September, according to government data.
The company expects its 5G subscribers to continue to grow and reach 9 million by the end of this year.
For the whole of last year, SK Telecom's net income stood at 1.5 trillion won, up 74.3 percent from the previous year, while operating income rose 21.8 percent to 1.35 trillion won. Annual sales rose 5 percent to 18.6 trillion won over the cited period.
