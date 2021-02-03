Wednesday's weather forecast
09:10 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-8 Sunny 80
Incheon 02/-7 Sunny 80
Suwon 03/-10 Sunny 80
Cheongju 04/-7 Sunny 80
Daejeon 04/-8 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 01/-12 Sunny 70
Gangneung 04/-6 Sunny 60
Jeonju 05/-5 Sunny 80
Gwangju 06/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 0
Daegu 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Busan 06/-3 Cloudy 20
