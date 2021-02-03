Go to Contents
Face value of damaged currency rises in 2020

12:00 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The face value of damaged banknotes and coins in South Korea rose in 2020, data from the central bank showed Wednesday.

A total of 4.76 trillion won worth (US$4.26 billion) of damaged bills and coins were discarded by the Bank of Korea (BOK) last year, up 410 billion won from a year ago, according to the BOK data.

The central bank spent 10.6 billion won replacing the damaged banknotes last year.

Last year, a record 642 million damaged bills and coins were discarded by the central bank, up 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

Face value of damaged currency rises in 2020 - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

