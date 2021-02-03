LG Uplus shifts to red in Q4
10:38 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 224.7 billion won (US$201.7 million), turning from a profit of 103.3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 175.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 182.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10.8 percent to 3.51 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)