SK Telecom swings to black in Q4
11:28 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 371 billion won (US$333.2 million), turning from a loss of 45.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 331.1 billion won, up 109.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 4.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 30.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
