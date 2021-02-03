Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korean paper #agriculture

N. Korea accelerates efforts to improve irrigation system ahead of farming season

13:44 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is accelerating efforts to improve its irrigation system and recover from last year's flood damage ahead of the spring farming season, state media said Wednesday.

Last summer, North Korea was hit hard by heavy rains and back-to-back typhoons in several regions, including the rice-producing areas in its southern parts.

As part of recovery efforts, the North is repairing its reservoirs and building waterways in typhoon-hit regions, including in Gangwon and South Hamgyong provinces, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party.

"At the eighth party congress, the need for water conservancy was emphasized as a crucial strategic task to increase agricultural production," the paper said.

The paper stressed that the recovery efforts were crucial to "overcoming natural disasters" and securing a sufficient harvest.

The North appears to be making all-out efforts to repair reservoirs and other facilities damaged by the recent typhoons in preparation for a new farming season.

The heavy downpours dealt a heavy blow to agricultural output in the North, which is known to be vulnerable to flooding due to poor irrigation and deforestation.

At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party last month, the North put forward its five-year development goals focusing on self-reliance and called on stepped-up efforts in various sectors, including agriculture and light industries.

In this photo, captured from the Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station on Aug. 7, 2020, many houses are damaged and flooded at a village in Unpha, North Hwanghae Province, which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited. The broadcaster stopped short of saying when he made the visit, but Kim is believed to have visited the village the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK