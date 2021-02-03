Go to Contents
Amorepacific remains in red in Q4

16:23 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 58.9 billion won (US$52.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 9.2 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 45.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 13.3 percent to 1.15 trillion won.

The operating loss was 13.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
