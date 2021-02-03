Cardinals' pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun joins old KBO club at spring training
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun joined his former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club at spring training on Wednesday, getting some light work done while reacquainting himself with his old teammates.
Kim landed on Jeju Island earlier in the day and arrived at the spring camp site of the SK Wyverns in the city of Seogwipo around 1:30 p.m.
Kim visited with the club's new manager, Kim Won-hyong, and changed into his Cardinals workout gear before hitting the field at Kang Chang-hak Baseball Stadium.
Kim did some light running and long toss and also caught up with his old teammates.
Kim pitched for the Wyverns from 2007 to 2019 before signing a two-year contract with the Cardinals in December 2019.
The left-hander, who had been an MVP and a perennial All-Star in the KBO, enjoyed a strong big league rookie campaign in 2020. In the truncated, 60-game regular season, Kim posted a 3-0 record with a save and a 1.61 ERA in eight appearances, covering 39 innings.
He also trained with the Wyverns in February last year, in Vero Beach, Florida, before reporting to the Cardinals' spring training later that month.
Manager Kim said he and the pitcher only exchanged some pleasantries, and they didn't discuss the Wyverns' recent sale to Shinsegae Group.
Kim Kwang-hyun declined interview requests from the media on the ground but did say he'll ramp up his work starting Friday.
Kim is expected to train with the Wyverns for about a week before departing for the United States.
