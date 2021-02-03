Go to Contents
Minor party will not compete in mayoral by-elections amid sexual harassment scandal

21:18 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The minor progressive Justice Party decided Wednesday not to field candidates in the April mayoral by-elections in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal that led to the expulsion of its leader.

Kim Jong-cheol resigned as head of the party on Jan. 25 after admitting to sexually harassing a female lawmaker of the same party. He was expelled from the party Thursday.

"The party decided not to nominate candidates in the by-elections as a way of reflecting on itself and taking responsibility," a party official said after a meeting of the national committee, its top decision-making body.

Mayoral by-elections will be held in Seoul and Busan on April 7. The posts have remained vacant since then Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don resigned in April and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon killed himself in July, both amid accusations of sexual harassment and assault.

This Jan. 30, 2021, photo shows Kang Eun-mi (R), floor leader of the Justice Party, bowing in apology over a sexual abuse scandal involving its former leader during a meeting of the party's national committee at its headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)


