Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Lime #misselling

Chiefs of two banks notified of disciplinary actions over Lime misselling

23:45 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator on Wednesday sent top executives of two commercial banks prior notices of severe disciplinary actions over missold funds of Lime Asset Management.

The Financial Supervisory Service notified that Sohn Tae-seung, former chief executive of Woori Bank and current chairman of Woori Finance Holdings Co., may be suspended from duty while Jin Ok-dong, head of Shinhan Bank, may face a reprimand.

The proposed punishment will be discussed during a meeting of its disciplinary committee slated for Feb. 25, officials said.

The disciplinary measures are based on the regulator's investigation, which accused the banks of providing clients with inaccurate information about Lime funds.

Lime Asset, founded in 2012, has been under probe over its operation of fraudulent financial products and subsequent suspension of fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won (US$1.4 billion).

Shinhan Bank sold Lime's funds worth 277 billion won, while Woori Bank sold the funds worth 358 billion won.

This file image shows an illustration hinting at mis-sold funds related to Lime Asset Management. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK