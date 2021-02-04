Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Short selling to resume on May 4 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ban on short selling again extended on opposition by retail investors (Kookmin Daily)
-- Let's keep distance on Lunar New Year's holiday (Donga llbo)
-- Ban on short selling extended (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus wipes out jobs, also affects employment at big biz groups (Segye Times)
-- Chief justice at Supreme Court mired in controversy over justice impeachment (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to announce its largest home supply plan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply 850,000 houses nationwide, including 300,000 in Seoul (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to announce plans to supply 850,000 houses nationwide (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial regulator to resume short selling in May, after April by-election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to tighten grip on construction permit to increase houses (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'No margin for error' in vaccination, says president (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Under pressure, FSC extends ban on short selling by May (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-U.S. forces chief says combined drills must continue (Korea Times)
(END)