(LEAD) Moon, Biden to hold phone talks on Thursday

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold phone talks with his new U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Thursday morning, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Their call is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., Moon's office said in a text message to reporters.
It comes two weeks after Biden's inauguration.
Moon and Biden had their previous phone conversation on Nov. 12 following Biden's presidential election victory. They agreed to cooperate closely to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue. Biden called South Korea a "linchpin" of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
Since taking office, Biden has spoken over the phone with the leaders of Canada, Mexico, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and Japan.
