Doubleugames Q4 net income up 50.5 pct. to 34.2 bln won

08:32 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 34.2 billion won (US$30.7 million), up 50.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 19.9 percent on-year to 46.8 billion won. Revenue increased 23.7 percent to 158.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 6.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
