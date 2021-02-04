Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Samsung Heavy wins 230 bln-won order from Oceania

10:00 February 04, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has won a 230 billion-won (US$206 million) order from an Oceanian company.

Under the deal, two 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers will be delivered from the first half of 2023, the company said.

Samsung Heavy has bagged orders of five ships -- one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier and four container carriers -- worth a combined $600 million so far this year.

The amount of the orders accounted for 8 percent of its order target of $78 billion for this year.

Global new orders of ships are estimated to grow 24 percent on-year to 23.8 million compensate gross tons (CGTs) this year, Samsung Heavy said, quoting data provided by global market researcher Clarkson Research Service.

This file photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Feb. 4, 2021, shows a 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK